Police officer who fatally shot 911 caller sentenced to nearly five years in prison
Mohamed Noor was convicted of manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk
Nathan Place
Thursday 21 October 2021 16:39
New York
A former Minneapolis police officer who shot a 911 caller dead has been sentenced to almost five years in prison.
Mohamed Noor was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk, an Australian-American dual citizen who called the police in 2017 to report a possible rape near her home. When Mr Noor arrived at the scene, he fatally shot her.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow