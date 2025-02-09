Mom, 29, is arrested after police say they found her infant dead in a trash can

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 29-year-old mom was arrested after police say her infant was found dead in a trash can.

Luz Jessica Gonzalez-Estrella now faces charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and concealing the birth of an infant, according to WKYT.

On Wednesday, police in Lexington, Kentucky, were called to a hospital after Gonzalez-Estrella had arrived with postpartum complications, according to the report. She tried to hide that she had given birth from staff and friends, authorities noted.

open image in gallery Luz Jessica Gonzalez-Estrella, 29, has been accused of putting an infant in the trash can outside a home, where it was found dead. ( Fayette County Detention Center )

An investigation was launched and the infant's remains were found in the trash outside of a home, according to WKYT.

The baby’s cause of death has not been released.

Officers said she tried to conceal the death by putting the baby in the trash can. It’s unclear if the baby was alive or dead before being placed outside.

She is set to appear in court on the charges later this week.