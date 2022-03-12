Two women stabbed at Museum of Modern Art in New York: police
Police still looking for suspect
Two women were stabbed inside New York City’s famous Museum of Modern Art on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital in unknown condition but are expected to survive, officials say.
The two victims are likely employees stabbed by a former colleague, ABC 13 reports, citing unnamed sources.
The attack took place around 4:15pm.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
Officers have asked members of the public to stay away from the area surrounding the museum on 53rd Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
