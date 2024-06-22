Bank robber, 88, heads to prison after targeting two institutions over four days
Steven Whitecloud was sentenced to two years in prison and three years supervised release
An 88-year-old man will head to prison for robbing two Montana banks.
Steven Whitecloud, 88, was sentenced to two years in prison and three years supervised release for the robberies, a federal judge in Montana ruled this week. He previously pleaded guilty to his roles in the heists.
Co-defendant Patrick Justice, 26, was previously sentenced to two years in prison for his role.
On August 24, 2023, Justice entered a Billings U.S. Bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. He got the funds and fled the area in a Ford Taurus.
Four days later, Justice went into a Billings Wells Fargo Bank demanding money. He also told the teller he was “strapped,” which the worker took to mean the suspect had a gun, prosecutors said.
Justice got the money and fled in a Taurus. Responding officers spotted the green Taurus and tried to pull it over. But it sped away.
After a chase, officers got the vehicle to stop and found Justice and Whitecloud inside.
Whitecloud told officers he suggested the two rob banks, as he had done in the past, as a way to make money.
Whitecloud was convicted in 2008 of bank robbery, prosecutors said. He said he told Justice how to rob a bank and acted as the getaway driver.
In addition to the prison sentence, the federal judge ordered Whitecloud to pay $3,092 in restitution.