The grieving father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their beds has spoken out to reveal why he thinks his daughter may have been the intended target of the brutal attack.

Kaylee Goncalves’s father Steve Goncalves said that the killer “chose” to go up to the third floor where his daughter and her best friend Madison Mogen were sleeping – a route that took the perpetrator out of the way of the entry point to the home.

“I’m using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn’t have to,” he told Lawrence Jones Cross Country, adding that Mogen and Goncalves’ means of death “don’t match”.

It is now three weeks since Goncalves, Mogen, their housemate Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were murdered in an off-campus home in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, back on 13 November. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

At a memorial service over the weekend, the two surviving roommates who slept through the attack paid tribute to their murdered friends in an emotional statement.