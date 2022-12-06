Idaho murders – live: Kaylee Goncalves’ father reveals why crime scene left him thinking she could be ‘target’
The grieving father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their beds has spoken out to reveal why he thinks his daughter may have been the intended target of the brutal attack.
Kaylee Goncalves’s father Steve Goncalves said that the killer “chose” to go up to the third floor where his daughter and her best friend Madison Mogen were sleeping – a route that took the perpetrator out of the way of the entry point to the home.
“I’m using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn’t have to,” he told Lawrence Jones Cross Country, adding that Mogen and Goncalves’ means of death “don’t match”.
It is now three weeks since Goncalves, Mogen, their housemate Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were murdered in an off-campus home in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, back on 13 November. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.
At a memorial service over the weekend, the two surviving roommates who slept through the attack paid tribute to their murdered friends in an emotional statement.
Investigators are Seeking surveillance footage from “two areas of interest”
Businesses and homes within the geographical areas are being asked to share all outside surveillance video taken between 3am and 6am on 13 November – whether there appears to be motion and content or not.
The areas include: West Taylor Ave (north boundary), West Palouse River Dr (south boundary), Highway 95 south to the 2700 block of Highway 95 S (east boundary) and Arboretum & Botanical Garden (west boundary).
“Investigators have determined the two areas of interest within the city and have provided maps which are on our Facebook page and on our website,” Captain Lanier said on Sunday.
“And these are areas that they have canvassed for additional surveillance video and tips and have contacted several residents in the areas.”
Police have not revealed why they are honing in on those particular areas of the city.
The highway and arboretum are around the route that Kernodle and Chapin are likely to have taken to get from Sigma Chi to the off-campus home.
Victim’s father says he is not confident with police probe
Steve Goncalves, the father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, said that he has lost confidence in the police investigation into the deaths of four students.
“I do not feel confident,” Mr Goncalves told Fox & Friends on Sunday when asked about the probe.
“And that’s why I push the envelope and say a little bit more. I hate to be that guy, but, you know …everybody has a job and a role to play and this is my role as the parent.”
Victims were not tied and gagged, police say
Moscow Police previously debunked a false rumour circulating online that the four victims had been bound and gagged during the brutal attack.
“Online reports of the victims being tied and gagged are not accurate,” the department said in a press release.
Autopsies found that the four victims suffered multiple stab wounds and that some of them had defensive wounds.
The Latah County coroner said that they were found in bed and were likely sleeping when the attack unfolded. There was no signs of sexual assault.
Moscow police rule out ‘stalker’ incident connection to murders
Police in Idaho have made new revelations about reports that Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students killed last month, had a stalker.
The department in a statement on Facebook said they were aware of an “isolated” incident involving Goncalves and two men in October.
The men, who reportedly followed Goncalves into a business and as she returned to her car, are not believed to be involved in the murder, Moscow police said.
“In mid-October, two males were seen inside a local business; they parted ways, and one male appeared to follow Kaylee inside the business and as she exited to walk toward her car. The male turned away, and it did not appear he made any contact with her,” the post read.
No evidence on dog found inside the home by investigators
Moscow police also revealed on Monday that the dog found inside the home by investigators was in a room where the crimes had not been committed and evidence was not found on the pet.
“While the dog was in the house when officers arrived, it has not been determined where the dog was physically located when the murders took place,” the department said.
Three weeks into the investigation, no suspects have been identified and no murder weapon has been found. Authorities have remained largely silent about any breakthroughs.
Guns, deadbolts and a mass student exodus: Terror grips Idaho college town after quadruple murder
A local lock shop can’t keep up with the demand for deadbolts.
“If you imagine that there’s two of us working, and then we’re going out and actually doing calls, and there’s 50 phone calls in one day ... we’re not getting them all done,” locksmith Casper Combs, 28, toldThe Independent, pointing out that it takes about an hour to install each deadbolt.
Most of the calls come from landlords and scared parents of students at UI, which is less than a mile away – “typically moms who are worried about their kids.”
“Little town Moscow doesn’t get a lot of drama, thank God,” says Mr Combs. “We’re lucky enough to live in a town where this type of thing is kind of so outlandish ... everybody is just freaked out, and that’s all that they’re talking about.”
Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match
Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which was out of the way of the killer’s entry point.
Mr Goncalves said the entry point was the middle floor. “So, to me, he doesn’t have to go upstairs. His entry and exit are available without having to go upstairs or downstairs,” he told Fox & Friends on Sunday.
“Looks like he probably may have not gone downstairs. We don’t know that for sure, but he obviously went upstairs. So I’m using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn’t have to.”
The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators
Despite multiple law enforcement agencies being drafted in to work on the case, police appear to be no closer to catching the killer, leaving students and residents of the notoriously safe town racked by fear and social media awash with speculation.
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation including why they believe the murders were targeted, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings.
Everything we know about the 911 call
The 911 call was made at 11.58am on 13 November and originated from the phone of one of the two roommates who survived the attack.
A dispatcher was told there was “an unconscious individual.”
Authorities have since revealed that other “friends” were present in the house when the 911 call was made after they were “summoned by the roommates.
“The surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up,” a statement by Moscow PD read.
“Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors.”
Police have refused to reveal who made the 911 call and will not release the audio.
When pressed by The Independent on why the call could not be released, the department said: “The contents are exempt from public disclosure because the records are active investigatory records which, if released, would interfere with enforcement proceedings...”
It is unclear what the roommates and “other friends” discussed in the call and what led them to describe a victim as merely “unconscious”.
It is also unclear what the roommates and friends saw inside the home before placing the 911 call.
Killer left behind “messy” crime scene
Describing the crime scene to Today, coroner Cathy Mabbutt said that there was “quite a bit of blood”.
DNA has been recovered from the home, which Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle shared with at least two other roommates.
Those roommates were home at the time of the killings but apparently were unaware of the murders until hours later. Nearly three weeks after the killings, police revealed a sixth person may have lived at the home.
Police have taken more than 4,000 pictures of the residence after the murders. The door appeared to be unlocked with no sign of forced entry and nothing seemed to have been taken, investigators said.
The bodies were found in the victims’ beds on the second and third floors, leading authorities to believe they were asleep when killed.
At a vigil on 30 November, Goncalves’ father revealed that his daughter and Mogen were in the same bed when they were killed.
Goncalves’ parents had previously said that they had been told by authorities that the investigation is moving slowly because the killer left behind a “mess” of evidence.
Steve and Kristi Goncalves said they’ve heard from police that the crime scene is sprawling and chaotic.
“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Mr Goncalves told Fox News. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”
A neighbour told Fox that the victims often hosted gatherings at the home and had a lot of people coming in and out of the residence, which could potentially complicate crime scene analysis.
