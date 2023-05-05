Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother who allegedly killed her three children and attempted suicide has been left permanently paralysed in her lower body.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, was accused of strangling her three children, aged five, three and one seven-month-old, in the basement of her house in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January.

Her husband, Patrick Clancy, who had gone to pick up a takeout meal and medication, arrived home to find his daughter Cora and sons Dawson and Callan lying in the basement.

After attacking her children, she jumped out of a second-story window in their home. She was allegedly suffering from severe postpartum depression after giving birth to her youngest son.

Her lawyer has now said she has been left permanently paralysed and will never walk again, according to the Boston Globe.

Ms Clancy was undergoing medical treatment for the last four months and moved to a different hospital as she was appearing virtually for arraignment.

She was being tried on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Attorney Kevin J Reddington said the mother “will be forever” paralyzed from the waist down after her suicide attempt.

He cited medical records and his doctors’ recommendations to the family.

Ms Clancy is receiving care for her mental health in the state Department of Mental Health after it was determined that she needs long-term psychiatric help alongside her physical treatment at Tewksbury Hospital.

Her attorney said he will demand more compassionate charges from the court as she requires long-term medical care for the rest of her life.

Patrick Clancy, the husband of Lindsay Clancy, is pictured with the couple’s three children (GoFundMe)

The next court hearing is scheduled for July.

In an earlier interview, Mr Reddington told the Boston Herald that Ms Clancy, a labour and delivery nurse, had been trapped in a “living hell” after being prescribed 13 different psychiatric medications in the three months leading up to the children’s deaths.

The mind-bending cocktail of meds had given her homicidal and suicidal “ideations” and turned the previously loving mother into a “zombie”, he said.

A GoFundMe page set up by her husband has raised $1m but her attorney has said it is her parents that have been paying for the legal and medical expenses.

“They’re pretty much depleting everything they have to try and help her out,” MrReddington added.

A GoFundMe page set up by her husband has raised $1m (The Boston Globe)

“I am not going to comment about Patrick, but every nickel that’s been spent on her defense has come from her parents,” he said.

