Mother in Nebraska jailed for sexually assaulting children during sleepovers at her home

A 38-year-old mother in Nebraska has been sentenced to 64 to 102 years in prison for sexually assaulting two of her daughter’s friends during sleepovers at her home.

The sentencing comes after Christina Greer was found guilty in March on three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor after she abused two boys, aged 12 and 13, in 2018.

She was also found guilty of two counts of tampering with witnesses and six counts of child abuse, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

She must serve 32 years before being eligible for parole. Without parole, she must serve 51 years. She will be credited for the time she has spent in jail waiting for her trial and sentencing.

Phil Kleine, a deputy prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, said: “This case took three and a half years from arrest to sentencing.”

“The victims had to go through a lot, to put it lightly. I hope that, with the court’s sentence, the victims will be able to find some form of closure and be able to move forward with their lives,” he added.

Mr Kleine said Greer gave alcohol and gummy bears with marijuana in them to her 11-year-old daughter and her friends at sleepovers in 2017 and 2018.

The daughter testified at a preliminary hearing that Greer had told her not to tell anyone what took place at their home because Greer would get in trouble and possibly lose her children.

A Sarpy County sheriff’s deputy testified during that hearing that a 13-year-old boy had told the deputy during an interview that he had had sex with Greer three times during sleepovers at the home.

Sarpy County is south of Omaha in eastern Nebraska.

Greer’s daughter and the deputy identified six teenagers or preteens who repeatedly spent the weekend at the house.

Greer was found not guilty in the case of one count of first-degree sexual assault of a minor and one count of child enticement. Concerning the case of the child enticement charge, one additional victim was identified, leading to a total of seven minors.

Mr Kleine said Greer’s daughter testified that she heard her mother and a boy in her bedroom and that kissing had occurred. A teen also testified that at the time, the daughter said her mother was having sex with the boy, Mr Kleine added according to the Omaha World-Herald.