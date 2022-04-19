New Hampshire mother of 5-year-old found dead in the woods is charged with his murder
The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in the woods has been charged with his murder, according to prosecutors.
Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on two murder charges "for purposely causing the death" of her son Elijah Lewis.
She and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested in mid October on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment after they allegedly asked other people to lie to Child Protective Services for them when social workers asked about the boy.
Elijah's body was found in a wooded area in Massachusetts two weeks after he was reported missing.
