A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after the remains of his former roommate were found in the backyard of their home, police said.

Sheridan Dirk Fogle, 54, of Orangeburg was taken into custody on Thursday. He’s been accused of murdering Penni Whiteside, 51.

Authorities first launched a missing person’s case into Whiteside’s disappearance on 11 May 2022. The US Marshals Service and Orangeburg Department of Public Safety later assisted police by executing an arrest warrant at Fogle’s home on June 12.

“The remains of Penni Whiteside were located buried in the yard outside of her home,” a representative of the Horry County Coroner’s office said, according to Fox News.

“Ms. Whiteside was last seen in the spring of 2022 — she was 51 years old at that time.” The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

“This is a tragic loss of life and a senseless crime of violence,” police said. “Please continue to pray for the family and friends of the victim.”

The two individuals apparently lived together in 2022.

Neighbors had made statements to police indicating that the woman might have been buried in the backyard of her home under a fire pit, the outlet reported.