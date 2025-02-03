The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 63-year-old man was found tied up and beaten to death in his own home, and police say two migrants he met on a dating app are responsible.

Authorities say one of the suspects was wearing an ankle monitor put on migrants in the U.S. to track their locations at the time of the alleged crime.

On January 26, George Levin was found dead in his basement apartment. The apartment was in the Norwood Park neighborhood of Chicago, according to CBS Chicago.

Jefferson Ubilla-Delgado, 29, and Geiderwuin Bello Morales, 21, met the victim through a dating app and went to his apartment for sex, according to the report. Ubilla-Delgado is from Venezuela and Bello Morales is from Ecuador.

Levin had dinner with sister and mother earlier in the evening, and his sister lived in the same building. She reported hearing a loud bang coming from his apartment around 8 p.m. and went to check on Levin.

She saw Bello Morales leaving her brother’s bedroom and asked where he was, the CBS report noted. He told the sibling that Levin was OK and that he would call her later.

open image in gallery Jefferson Ubilla-Delgado (pictured) and Geiderwuin Bello Morales are both migrants and accused of beating a 63-year-old man to death in his Chicago home. Police say the duo met the victim on a dating app ( Chicago Police )

Video surveillance showed both suspects later leaving the apartment.

The sister went back around 11 p.m. and forced her way inside the apartment. There, she made the “shocking and horrifying” discovery - which is how a judge described the scene.

The sister removed the duct tape and tried to give her brother CPR. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said the suspects took the victim’s phone and wallet. They made four purchases on Amazon totaling more than $4,000. They also tried, but failed, to withdraw money from a vape shop’s ATM using his credit card.

open image in gallery Geiderwuin Bello Morales (pictured) had been arrested weeks earlier on accusations of assault of a minor, according to a report ( Chicago Police )

Police say Ubilla-Delgado had an ankle monitor that was being tracked by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the time of the alleged murder.

Molares had been arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor weeks earlier, according to CBS. It’s unclear when Ubilla-Delgado was given the monitor by ICE officials.

The sister identified Bello Morales in a police lineup, according to the report. Ubilla-Delgado also admitted going to the victim’s apartment.

The two suspects now face charges of first-degree murder and robbery in connection to the case.