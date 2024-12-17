Cops arrest suspect 27 years after Christmas Day argument ended in murder

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A suspect has been arrested almost 27 years after a heated Christmas Day argument culminated in a brutal murder.

Bernabe Roman, 47, is accused of killing Jose Salinas Gomez in Athens, Alabama, on December 25 1997, the Athens Police Department said Monday.

According to police, Roman shot Gomez dead following an altercation.

Just two months on from the murder, in February 1998, an indictment warrant was issued by a Limestone County grand jury for Roman’s arrest.

Now, almost three decades on, Roman was finally taken into custody.

Athens Police said officers had received a tip-off about his location and tracked him down with the help of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to his home in Athens.

open image in gallery Bernabe Roman, 47, was arrested 27 years after he allegedly shot a man dead in Alabama ( Athens Police Department )

The Athens High-risk Entry & Apprehension Team surrounded his home and took him into custody Sunday, police said.

“Roman had been a fugitive from justice for almost twenty-seven years,” police said.

He is now being held in Limestone County Jail.

The Independent contacted the Athens Police Department for additional information.