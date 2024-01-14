Missing teen strangled by ex-girlfriend over STD, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A missing teen was allegedly strangled to death by her girlfriend over an argument about a sexually transmitted disease, new court records show.

Eighteen-year-old Tierra Horn was first reported missing by concerned family members on 5 January, according to the Houston Police Department.

While conducting a search for Horn on a hiking trail near the Buffalo Bayou, investigators found her remains later that day.

Authorities have previously said that Horn died as a result of homicide, but new records obtained by Click2Houston show that she was allegedly strangled by her girlfriend, 24-year-old Shania Laneice Turner.

The tragedy unfolded following a heated argument between Horn and Turner, who reportedly believed Horn had given her a sexually transmitted disease. Turner is accused of murdering the 18-year-old and abandoning her body on the trail.

Horn’s sister Skinesha Granville told ABC13 that Horn and Turner’s relationship was extremely toxic and that the couple had a history of abuse.

“It was very toxic. They used to fight and everything,” Ms Granville told the outlet. “[Turner] used to hit on her and beat her, beat her up and stuff, and I just had to break it up.”

Turner has been charged with one count of murder.

She was arrested on 11 January and booked into the Harris County Jail.