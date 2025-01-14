The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two brothers have been charged in connection to the death of a 43-year-old man after he suffered “blunt force trauma” and was found unresponsive in the backyard of a home in Massachusetts.

Suzito Lopes, of Quincy, 43, was arrested Monday evening and Antonio Lopes, 37, of Taunton, turned himself in at Abington Police Department Tuesday morning, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz’s office said Tuesday.

Police previously stated that they were looking into people who “were previously acquainted with the victim.”

Anthony Leverone was found unresponsive in the backyard of a home on Plymouth Street on December 27 around 7:25 p.m. after a relative called police to request a well-being check, police said.

Soon after arriving, Abington Fire crews quickly declared Leverone to be dead at the scene.

open image in gallery Anthony Leverone, 43, was found dead in the backyard of a home on Plymouth Street on December 27 around 7:25 p.m. after a relative called police to request a well-being check ( Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home )

According to a preliminary investigation, Leverone was found to have suffered “blunt force trauma, and high impact injuries”, said police officials.

An obituary described Leverone as “a proud uncle who loved his family.”

“Although the loss of Anthony was sudden and tragic, he wouldn’t want us to be sad. Anthony always had something funny to say,” it read. “He loved to make everyone around him laugh. It’s only fitting that the family has found great comfort and laughter in hearing all the wonderful stories about Anthony that people have shared this week.”

After detectives interviewed multiple people, reviewed surveillance video and executed search warrants for cell phones, they got arrest warrants for two men – who police identified as the Lopes brothers Tuesday.

Police told NBC Boston that the death did not appear to be a random act of violence.