Two dead in murder-suicide at North Carolina law firm

Two men are dead following a murder-suicide at a North Carolina law firm on Monday.

Police were called to the Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro at 4.15pm where they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

Officials believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm when an argument escalated. He then shot himself.

As yet there is no official confirmation of what led to the dispute and subsequent violence.

WRAL News reports one witness saying: “When they came, I was really surprised at what was going on, but I knew it was something serious, because when they came out of their cars they already had their guns out. And they were walking over there guns out.”

They continued: “I just feel like certain things could have been avoided, things could have been prevented and maybe they could have talked it over, I don’t know. I don’t know what was going on on the inside, I don’t know how he got his gun on the inside, maybe they should have more security or something.”

The identities of the deceased men have not been released and will not be until their next of kin have been notified.

Law enforcement officials say there is no ongoing threat to the community and have appealed for anyone with knowledge of the situation to come forward.

Riddle & Brantley is a personal injury law firm and has offices across eastern North Carolina.