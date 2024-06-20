The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A “very dangerous” armed felon, who is accused of at least four slayings across two states, has been caught following a two-day manhunt.

Stacy Lee Drake, 50, was taken into custody Thursday morning by the Morrilton Police Department and Arkansas State Police, according to a statement released by the Conway County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.

Drake has been linked to the killings of a man and woman in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, whose bodies were found inside a business Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

He is also accused of the May 14 killing of Russell Andrews, 62, in Alabama, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said.

The suspect had been “in Tuscaloosa a few weeks” before the slaying and was “using a false name,” according to a statement by Sheriff’s Capt. Jack Kennedy.

Drake was last seen on foot outside a motel in Morrilton, Arkansas, roughly 53 miles northwest of Little Rock, according to police. Oklahoma investigators said a car he had allegedly stolen was found in Morrilton, which is roughly 130 miles east of where the bodies were found in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma, on Tuesday night.

No further details were immediately provided by authorities.