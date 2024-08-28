Murder suspect captured after falling through the ceiling of attic he was hiding in

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A suspect wanted for murder was captured when he fell through the ceiling from an attic space where he had been hiding out, according to US Marshals.

Deario Wilkerson, 20, was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Troy Cunningham, who was found shot dead in Memphis back on April 2.

The US Marshals said that its Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), together with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Teams, had traced Wilkerson to a residence in Tennessee.

They surrounded the house before entering and searching the property.

During the search, Wilkerson fell through the ceiling from the attic, the US Marshals said in a press release.

The 20-year-old was unharmed and taken into custody “with no further incident.”

Wilkerson was one of three suspects identified in Cunningham’s killing, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office told NBC News.

The suspects had allegedly stolen Cunningham’s gun before firing it at him as he tried to flee. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

In May, a warrant for Wilkerson’s arrest was issued on charges of first degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The other two suspects were arrested and charged prior to Monday’s incident.