A man was arrested after telling police he killed three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in a biblical sacrifice.

Authorities say that Jason Alan Thornburg is also linked to two other killings and is now being held in Tarrant County Jail on a $1m bond.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in Fort Worth, Texas, last week and made the grisly discovery once they had put out the flames.

Police say that one victim, David Lueras, 42, has a long criminal record, while the other two victims were two unidentified adult women, not a woman and child as police first said.

Fort Worth police say that a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee captured on surveillance near the dumpster as the bodies were left there was owned by Mr Thornburg.

Investigators say they also had video of a guest at a motel where Mr Thornburg was staying, moving large bins from a room to an SUV, then from the motel to the dumpster where the bodies were found.

Officer say that Mr Thornburg has been staying at that motel since 28 June.

He was taken into custody on Monday and during a voluntary interview admitted his role in the deaths of the three victims.

Police say he also admitted his role in the death of his roommate, Mark Jewell, who died in a fire inside their burning home in May.

According to his arrest warrant affidavit, in his confession, Thornburg said he had a deep understanding of the Bible and had been called to commit sacrifices. In the affidavit he also claimed to have killed a girlfriend in Arizona, which Texas authorities were trying to confirm.

He has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Officials say the suspect does not have a history of violent crime, but has served previously served several years in prison on a string of offences.