Three women found dead in Missouri triple shooting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three women were found dead in a triple shooting at a neighborhood residence in Missouri on Sunday.

Kansas City Police Department officer responded to an address in Northland around 12.45 a.m., where the victims were found unresponsive. They’ve been identified at Jodie Hopcus, 49, Sherri Duncon, 73, and Hailey Hopcus, 24, according to The Kansas City Star.

Emergency service personnel declared the women dead at the scene. Police believe they have a person of interest in connection with the crime in custody, but did not identify them. It’s thought the person is known to the women. Shortly after 5pm, police took a person into custody.

After responding to the residence, police searched the area for witnesses and crime scene technicians searched for evidence. Details about how the crime occurred were not available Sunday.

"Detectives will be working with prosecutors to present investigative findings for determination of applicable charges," KCPD said.

A press conference will be held on Monday at 10am, in which Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd will provide additional details. It’s the 13th homicide in the city this year. In 2024, there were seven killings, the outlet reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (816) 234-5043 or through the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474 - TIPS.

Officials are offering an up to $25,000 reward for information.