Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Connecticut State Rep Maryam Khan was assaulted in front of her family while they were observing the Muslim holiday of Eid, according to local reports.

The state's chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has demanded law enforcement investigate the attack, according to WTNH News 8.

“We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this attack and to ensure the safety of the Connecticut Muslim community during the ongoing Eid al-Adha celebrations,” CAIR-Connecticut Chair Farhan Memon said in a statement on Wednesday. “All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity.”

Ms Khan was reportedly out with her three children, a friend, and her sister near the XL Centre when they were approached by a man who allegedly made vulgar remarks to them, according to CAIR.

The organisation says the man grabbed the lawmaker, hit her, and shoved her to the ground. Another worshipper chased after the man until police arrived to the scene of the assault.

Police arrested Andrey Desmond, 30, in connection with the event. He has been charged with second-degree unlawful restraint, and third-degree assault, second degree-breach of peace, and interfering with police.

Ms Khan was not officially named as the individual assaulted per the police department's policy of not naming victims, but it did note that he allegedly attacked a public figure near the XL Centre.

The police report says Mr Desmond allegedly approached a public figure, made "unwanted advances," tried to stop her from leaving, and then proceeded to assault her.

The state's governor, Ned Lamont, offered his support to Ms Khan on Twitter.

“My heart is with Rep. Maryam Khan who was attacked today after attending Eid al-Adha services with her family,” Mr Lamont said in a statement on Twitter. “It’s disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked with peaceful prayer.”

Muslims from across the state celebrated the holiday at the XL Centre in Hartford, Connecticut.

Eid al-Adha remembers the story of Abraham and his willingness to sacrifice his son to obey God — though ultimately God spares Abraham from having to do so — and honours his trust in God.

Muslims observe the holiday through prayer, the giving of small gifts to children, and acts of service to the needy.