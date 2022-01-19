Washington hunting for mystery naked jogger who runs with his dog

Police in eastern Washington state have appealed for members of the public for help identifying a nude jogger.

The man has reportedly been seen running through a residential neighbourhood for several months, but was recently reported to local police.

Two witnesses told police the individual was first seen running while nude in the summer of 2021 in the area of Minnehaha Park-Beacon Hill in Spokane.

The city in eastern Washington state is about 225 miles west of Seattle, and on the border with Idaho.

Brad Humphrey, who heads the county’s sexaul assault unit, is investigating the incidents and at least one woman has been described as a victim of the nude runner.

Investigators were informed that “the male was wearing typical running attire (shorts, running shirt/singlet), but then,” the woman “started to see the male running completely naked except for running shoes.”

In another encounter last month, the victim was running when she was passed by the male, who was again described as being nude apart from his trainers, a headlamp, and his dog.

Police said “she noticed the male’s actions became more sexual in nature,” and that her “accounts of the naked jogger were echoed by another victim who called in recently to report similar activity.

The male runner was described as tall, with brown hair and an athletic build. His dog is medium-sized.