Naomi Irion: Chilling new video released of hooded suspect who kidnapped woman from Walmart parking lot
18-year-old Naomi Irion disappeared on 12 March from a WalMart parking lot in Fernly, Nevada
Nevada's Lyon County sheriff's department has released surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the disappearance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, who was last seen at a Walmart in Fernley.
The video shows a parking lot and a hooded figure pacing back and forth, at times walking directly in front of vehicles and their headlights.
The footage shows parked and moving vehicles in the Walmart parking lot within visual distance of Naomi's vehicle and minutes before she is abducted.
The sheriff's department said that the suspect seen in the video clip is pacing on the east side of the building.
Last week the sheriff's department had said that the forensic evidence led investigators to believe that Ms Irion's disappearance was suspicious in nature.
Her vehicle was located later in an east end industrial area of Fernley.
Investigators have sought information from the Lyon County community in identifying the suspect.
Ms Irion’s family has also issued appeals to help locate her while a community search was also conducted last week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.