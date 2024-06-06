The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A retired NASCAR driver and his son are among four people who have been arrested for multiple felonies and misdemeanors over their alleged actions during the January 6 Capitol riot.

Tighe John Scott, 75, and 48-year-old Jarret Car Scott were arrested in Pennsylvania by the FBI on Wednesday after they allegedly “physically engaged with police officers” at the Capitol riot over three years ago, a statement from the US Justice Department says.

Tighe Scott was identified by a tipper to the FBI, saying that they do not know him personally, but know he is a retired NASCAR driver, court documents state.

He competed in dirt racing events before moving into the NASCAR Winston Cup Series in the late 1970s and early 1980s and made several appearances at the Daytona 500, ABC reported, who also identified the Scotts as being father and son, although authorities did confirm this connection in the news release.

Tighe Scott is alleged to have physically struck riot shields, while Jarrett Scott also allegedly pushed and resisted against the shields while holding a golf club.

Along with them, Scott Slater Sr, 56, and Scott Alex Slater Jr, 26, have also been arrested and charged.

Tighe Scott (left) and Jarrett Scott captured on camera at the Capitol riot on 6 January, 2021 ( Department of Justice )

Tighe and Jarrett Scott have both been charged with two felonies, including obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

In addition to this, they have also been charged each with five misdemeanor offenses related to entering and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

Court documents revealed that the four men, collectively referred to as the Scotts and Slaters, were seen in body-worn cameras and publicly available footage as they entered the restricted grounds of the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, the authorities state.

They were earlier seen attending the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally earlier in the day on January 6, before making their way to the Upper Northwest Terrace of the Capitol building.

Tighe Scott making his NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega Superspeedway driving a Chevrolet in the Winston 500 in 1976 ( ISC Archives/Getty )

At around 4pm, the Scotts and Slaters verbally harassed a line of police officers as Slater Jr picked up a flagpole and allegedly threw it towards the line, which struck one of the officers.

A few seconds later, Slater Jr then allegedly picked up an “AREA CLOSED” sign and threw it at the line of officers.

By 4.48pm, court documents alleged that the Scotts and Slaters were physically engaging with and confronting police officers near the Upper Northwest Terrace while police were attempting to clear the rioters in the area.

During this time, Tighe Scott allegedly “engaged with police, physically struck riot shields, and attempted to rip a riot shield out of an officer’s hands.”

Slater Sr was holding a golf club and allegedly physically pushed and resisted against police shields during the melee.

Jarrett Scott allegedly also physically pushed and resisted against police shields, all the while also holding a golf club.

In the final list of allegations in the DOJ’s release, it is purported that Slater Jr physically resisted police officers, and used his body weight to do so. He also allegedly jabbed an officer with his elbow, charged at officers, and ripped a riot shield out of an officer’s grasp.

Since January 6, 2021, more than 1,424 individuals have been charged with crimes relating to the breach of the Capitol, including more than 500 who were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The case is continuing to be investigated by the FBI’s Philadelphia and Washington Field Offices and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.