A Texas teenager told authorities he killed his family “because they were cannibals” and “they were going to eat him.”

Cesar Olalde, 18, was arrested in the small town of Nash, Texas, after allegedly shooting dead his parents, sister and brother.

The suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home, and when investigators entered they found multiple bodies, reported the Associated Press.

The victims have been named as Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, the suspect’s older sister Lisbet Olalde and younger brother Oliver Olalde.

A probable cause affidavit stated that Mr Olade, who has been charged with capital murder, had called the police and told them that “he had pulled the trigger, and shot his family.”

“Multiple spent cartridge casings” were found on the floor of the home the affidavit states, and there was “blood spatter on multiple surfaces.”

A co-worker of Lisbet Olalde told police that he went to the home when she failed to show up to work and he was confronted by the suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at him.

The co-worker told police that Mr Olalde said “he had killed his family because they were cannibals, and they were going to eat him,” the affidavit reads.

The suspect is being held on a $10m bond, according to Bowie County court records.

Nash has a population of 3,800 and is located near the state line with Arkansas.

A GoFundMe set up by Diana Olalde has already raised more than $51,000 for her family’s funeral expenses

“Hi, I am Diana and I am fundraising for my family’s funeral services. On 5/23/2023 my world changed,” she wrote.

“My whole family my father who was a hard working man, my mother who was a caring and loving person, my sister who was full of life, happiness, and dreams, and my little brother who was an amazing, funny, and cheerful kid passed in a tragic turn events that even in my worst nightmare I couldn’t have dreamed.”