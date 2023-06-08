Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of the person who killed three nine-year-old children and three adults during a mass shooting at a Nashville school is attempting to transfer ownership of the shooter's so-called manifesto to the parents of the victims.

David Raybin, the attorney representing the family of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale, made the announcement on Thursday in court.

He said the paperwork to transfer the ownership will be completed by next week, but noted that the Metro Nashville Police Department still have possession of the documents.

The court will ultimately decide whether or not the documents should be released to the public.

The development is the latest in a battle over the release of Hale's writings and other police documents relating to the attack.

The families' of the victims who died in the shooting have moved to stop the release of Hale's writings to the public. Supporters hope that the decision by Hale's parents to turn ownership of the documents over to the victims' families will lend their argument to withhold the documents more credence, according to the Associated Press.

Journalists, at least one state senator, a gun-rights organisation, and a police non-profit have all fought to have the manifesto released, but Nashville police have thus far refused, saying they are a part of an ongoing investigation.

The victims' parents are not the only ones who want the documents withheld; the Covenant School, where the attack took place, and Covenant Presbyterian Church — which operates the school — were granted permission to intervene to stop the release. Those organisations have argued that any information in Hale's writings that includes details about the school's layout could jeopardise its security.

However, after those groups were permitted to intervene, the plaintiffs seeking the records appealed and asked for the trial to be brought to a halt until their appeal had been processed.

Chancery Court Judge I’Ashea Myles said she would make a decision on the matter at some point Thursday.

While many of those seeking the manifesto are journalists, many others — including more than 60 GOP House Republicans in Tennessee's state legislature have demanded their release. Republicans have shown an atypical interest in the mass shooter's motives because she was a transgender woman.