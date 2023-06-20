Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The parents of children killed in a March mass shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee, grade school are arguing in a lawsuit that written material by the shooter shouldn’t be released.

Allowing news organisations and others who have sought the records to see the writings would cause “unfathomable trauma” and give the gunman in the shooting, which killed six people, “immortality,” mother Erin Kinney wrote in a filing obtained by CNN.

Ms Kinney, whose son William, 9, died in the shooting, said she hoped to spare survivors and their families from “the unfathomable trauma of encountering sensitive material about the deaths of their siblings, friends, teachers; and most certainly to protect them from ever encountering the hateful, diseased words of the monster who slaughtered six human beings in their school.”

Katy and Michael Dieckhaus, whose daughter Evelyn, 9, was also killed, said they hoped the records wouldn’t be made public as well.

“As one of the families going through such deep grieving of losing their loved one – after simply dropping her off at school, we hope a more respectful, clear view can truly start to occur to help make a change that does not include releasing volumes of leverage for others planning similar devastation in this nation,” the family said in a court declaration.

