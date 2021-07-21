Three people shot during celebrations for Bucks’ NBA Finals win in Milwaukee

Three people were shot during wild celebrations of the Milwaukee Bucks winning their first NBA championship in 50 years.

Authorities say that the victims were injured in two separate shootings that both happened at around the same time following the team’s victory.

Both shootings took place at around 12.42am in an area near the team’s arena where fans were celebrating the victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Police say that as many as 65,000 fans crowded the streets near the stadium to watch the clinching game of the Finals.

The Bucks, led by their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, beat the Suns 105-98 to win the series by four games to two.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries in one of the shootings.

The second shooting saw a 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man both injured and taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have one suspect in custody but are still searching for others.

The shots were heard on a local TV station’s coverage of the celebrations and by other reporters covering the celebrations.

The area where the shootings took place is packed full of bars and restaurants, which were full after the game finished.

Police say that there is no immediate motive known in either incident.

It is the second time in a week that violence has broken out at a sporting event.

Three people were injured in a shooting outside Nationals Park during a game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, with the game suspended in the sixth inning.

During the Bucks game a police officer was also trampled by people trying to get into the Deer District watch party after it had reached its capacity.

Officials say the officer did not suffer any major injuries but was in pain following the incident.

The violence came just days after Diamond Arberry, 24, was shot and killed outside a nightclub in the city’s downtown area, for which a 30-year-old man was arrested.