Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An 83-year-old man faces a murder charge for shooting dead his wife who had been “verbally abusing” him for years, according to reports.

Leslie David Brewer Sr., 83, was arrested by police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on a first-degree murder warrant.

Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Pleasant Loop around 10 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found Betsy Craven Brewer, 83, dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the Brewers got into a dispute at the home, according to ABC 11 .

The two had spent years fighting and Leslie Brewer accused his wife of verbally abusing him and said she had been considering killing him for months, according to the report.

After the dispute, Leslie Brewer left the home, but later returned and called the police.

Leslie David Brewer Sr., 83, is accused of shooting his wife dead during a dispute. He had alleged that she ahd been “verbally abusing” him for years ( Fayetteville police )

During a Friday court appearance, Brewer appeared lucid. However, a prosecutor said while he was cooperative with law enforcement, there was concern about his mental fitness.

He is now being held in jail on $500,000 bond.

Neighbors near the shooting told ABC 11 they were shocked to learn of the incident.

"I was confused and surprised because I’ve never really thought anything like that would happen in our neighborhood. It’s always been quiet. No one really makes any noise, everyone’s nice to each other. That was the last thing I expected, honestly," Edwin Cruz said. "They just kept to themselves and they didn’t really talk to anybody."