NCIS actor charged over January 6 Capitol riot

An actor who has appeared in the likes of NCIS and The Rookie has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Nolan Freeman spent around 28 minutes inside the Capitol, after entering through a broken window alongside other Donald Trump supporters that day, according to a charging document revealed by Politico.

Mr Freeman was tracked down as part of an FBI investigation into all those supporters of the former president involved in the riot, seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.

Agents have scoured through video footage and images, from security cameras, phones and TV cameras, seeking out suspects.

In Mr Freeman’s case, video footage from the Capitol Police showed the actor entering the building wearing a red hoodie covered with a black jacket, along with a red hat with white lettering, at around 2.23pm.

Investigators say that he was then seen leaving at around 2.49pm.

FBI agents visited Mr Freeman at his home in Nevada on 27 June 2023, with the actor asking to speak to an attorney when they asked if he was at the Capitol on January 6.

A subsequent subpoena of information from American Airlines showed that Mr Freeman had travelled to Washington DC two days before the riot and then back home again two days later.

Mr Freeman has been charged with the obstruction of an official proceeding and knowingly entering or remaining on the grounds of a government building without lawful authority.

He is also accused of using “loud, threatening, or abusive language” to disrupt the orderly conduct of Congress.

Mr Freeman’s last known TV appearance was in NCIS in 2019, with one upcoming part listed as in production for a short film called Under a Black Veil.

The suspect appeared in court in Nevada on 19 March, with his next appearance due on 2 April.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 1,358 people have so far been charged in connection with the attack, many of them accused of assaulting law enforcement.

The FBI is continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying those pictured at the Capitol that day.