Police investigating four deaths at two homes in Nebraska

An explosion at a home in a small town in northeast Nebraska led authorities to the grisly discovery of four bodies at two homes.

Colonel John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol told a press conference on Thursday that just after 3am they received a 911 call to reports of a blast at an address in Laurel, about 100 miles (160kms) northwest of Omaha.

Fire crews responding to the fire found the body of one person inside the home.

While they were at the scene, law enforcement received reports of a fire at another home three blocks away.

The Nebraska State Police is at the scene of two houses in the town of Laurel where an unknown number of bodies have been found (News Channel Nebraska (screenshot))

There, they found the bodies of three more victims.

“Foul play is suspected in their deaths,” Mr Bolduc said. The victims’ identities was not being released yet. It is thought they knew each other.

Mr Bolduc said a silver sedan was spotted leaving Laurel soon afterwards westbound on Highway 20.

He said a black male was driving the car, and may have picked up a passenger before leaving town.

Fire investigators believe accelerants were used in both fires, and that anyone who was inside the home at the time may have suffered burn injuries, Mr Bolduc said.

Mr Bolduc refused to comment on reports that a witness had seen one of the victims being shot dead.

Authorities placed schools and businesses into lockdown in the small town of 1,000 residents on Thursday morning. The lockdown was lifted later in the day.

Official in hazmat suits were seen conducting searches of the properties, News Channel Nebraska reported.

Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda asked residents to remain vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary.

“Something like this shakes everybody,” he said.

He appealed for witnesses or anyone with video surveillance cameras that might be relevant the investigation to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol on 402 479 4921.