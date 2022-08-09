Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Nebraska mother and daughter have reportedly been charged over a home abortion that ended with a foetus being burned and buried by the pair.

Jessica Burgess, 41, allegedly helped her daughter Celeste Burgess, 18, recieve an abortion in April without the help of a licensed doctor, as KMEG-TV and the Lincoln Journal Star reported on Monday.

Police in the city of Norfolk began investigating in April following a tip-off and believed the abortion took place at the 23-week mark, according to reports.

The mother and daughter allegedly told police Celeste had experienced a miscarriage in the shower and admitted to burying the foetus at an an address in Nebraska’s Madison County with the help of a man, Tanner Barnhill, 22, whose parents owned the property.

The body was retrieved by investigators in late April and according to court records, showed signs of “thermal wounds.” Police then accused the pair of burning the foetus and of false reporting of a dead body.

The Burgesses were later accused of peforming an abortion illegally after messages between the pair were obtained by investigators. Those messages suggested that Ms Burgess had obtained abortion pills for her then-17-year-old daughter and provided instructions on how to take them, reports said.

Ms Burgess and her daughter were charged last week in Madison County District Court for performing or attempting an abortion over 20 weeks and for performing an abortion without a license.

Mr Barnhill was accused of concealing a death and all three have denied the charges. It was unclear if they had lkawyers however.