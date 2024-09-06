Suspect shot dead neighbor’s dog ‘Buddy’ for getting too close to his property

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A Michigan man faces charges for shooting his neighbor’s dog dead after the pup got too close to his property, authorities said.

Andrae Maurice Jones, 43, of Clinton Township, Michigan, now faces charges of third-degree killing/torturing an animal, felony firearm, careless discharge of a firearm and destruction of property between $200 and $1,000 in connection to the case.

On August 15, a neighbor’s dog, “Buddy,” got too close to Jones’ property, according to prosecutors and reported by WDIV.

That is when Jones is accused of shooting Buddy dead.

“The consequences of the defendant’s actions extend beyond just legal repercussions,” said Macomb County prosecutor Peter Lucido, according to the report. “The family is now grieving the loss of a beloved family member. We will ensure the defendant faces the consequences of his alleged actions.”

Andrae Maurice Jones is accused of shooting his neighbor’s dog dead ( Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office )

It’s unclear if there had been previous incidents between Jones and his neighbor over the dog.

Jones was arrested and appeared before a judge on September 3. He was given a $20,000 bond. If he is released, Jones is not allowed to have contact with the neighbors or have a gun.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 16.

Jones faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.