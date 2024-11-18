Nephew accused of shooting his police dispatcher uncle dead because he felt ‘unloved’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man accused of fatally shooting his police dispatcher uncle reportedly confessed that his reason for doing so was that he felt “unloved and unwelcome” at his Texas home, according to a report.

Jose Torres, 37, was trimming trees in his yard on November 15 when his nephew, 22-year-old Antonio Guzman arrived. At some point the two went into the home and Torres was shot multiple times in the face.

Guzman has since been charged with murder. The pair were related through marriage, and Torres, a dispatcher for the Spring Branch ISD Police Department, had reportedly helped raise the young man for six years.

A statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that when Torres failed to pick up his family from school, they got a ride home with a relative and discovered Torres dead. Neighbors said they were alerted to the crime by the family’s screams.

open image in gallery Jose Torres, 37, was fatally shot on November 15, with his 22-year-old nephew later arrested and charged in connection to his murder ( Spring Branch ISD Police Department )

The sheriff’s office initially said that the suspect was “unknown” to Torres, but named Guzman in a release on Sunday and talked about their connection.

“At approximately 2:30 AM, the victim’s nephew, Antonio Guzman, 22 years of age, was arrested at his residence… by members of the Houston Police Department SWAT team,” a statement read.

“Guzman was transported to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, where he provided investigators with a statement. Guzman has been charged for the murder of his uncle, Jose Torres, and placed in the Harris County Jail.”

During a virtual court hearing on Sunday, a judge said that in his statement, Guzman had provided a reason for his actions.

"This witness was Mirandized, gave a statement to law enforcement officers, admitted to going to the complaining witness’s house and shooting the complaining witness with a firearm when the two were alone because he felt unloved and unwelcome," the judge said, according to ABC 13.

Guzman had bail set at $200,000. He is ordered to have no contact with the family if he does bond out.

Torres was remembered for his “kindness” and “unwavering commitment” to helping others.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of TCO Jose Torres, a dedicated member of the Spring Branch ISD Police Department,” the force posted on Saturday.

“TCO Torres devoted his life to serving and protecting our community, and his impact will be felt by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his unwavering commitment, his kindness, and his service to others. Please join us in keeping his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”