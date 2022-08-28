Three off-duty Dutch commandos shot outside Indianapolis hotel

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Three Dutch soldiers who were in Indianapolis for training exercises were shot and wounded outside a hotel in what appeared to be an “altercation”, it was reported.

On Saturday, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence identified the three men as Dutch soldiers from the Commando Corps who were on exercises in southern Indiana.

The Dutch defence ministry said in a statement that one of the three men was in a critical condition and the other two were stable.

The incident occurred around 3.30am at Hampton Inn on South Meridian Street and West Maryland Street.

Fox59 reported that the Dutch soldiers were training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Centre.

Indiana National Guard said in a statement that “it is a premier training facility and used by the department of defence as well as other allies.” It added: “The Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time.”

Indianapolis’ WishTV reported that Maj Mark van de Beek, a Royal Netherlands Army spokesman, told News 8 that the “Commando Corps were in Indiana to conduct training at a facility for urban warfare training”.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not disclose much detail. IMPD Major Joshua Gisi told the media that “right now, the information we are willing to disclose is that it was not something that occurred inside the hotel. It was a previous altercation, we believe, at another location.”

Rep Andre Carson of Indiana said during an event on Saturday morning that “we are working with the State Department and the White House to resolve this issue.”

Police have not been able to make any arrests so far.

On Saturday, investigators were back at the crime scene questioning local businesses and scanning CCTV footage.

Locals, meanwhile, have been shocked by the violence. Several downtown Indianapolis residents questioned the safety and security situation in the area. Some Hampton Inn guests also told the local media that the incident has made them slightly fearful.

The Dutch defence ministry said that the families of the three soldiers have been informed.