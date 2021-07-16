Woman breaks into dentist and pulls 13 teeth from clueless patient

A Nevada woman was arrested for breaking into a dental office for stealing cash and pulling out more than a dozen teeth from an unwitting patient, police said.

Laurel Eich, who is not a dentist, allegedly told the Washoe County sheriff’s office that she extracted 13 teeth of an unwilling patient by using anaesthetic her employer had discarded.

She said she broke into the dental office where she used to work.

The incident came to light as police were investigating a 3 May break-in at a dental office on Sun Valley Boulevard. Officers found a broken window and an open door at the site of the burglary, with $22,861 in cash and checks stolen, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

After the investigation, she told the detectives that she also broke in to perform the tooth extractions.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and perform surgery on another without a medical license.

The woman had allegedly performed illegal tooth extractions before the break-in on a different date, according to the release.

It is not known what she did with the teeth or why she pulled them out.