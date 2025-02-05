Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple people injured at active shooting scene in Ohio, police say

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 21 January 1970 03:59 BST

Law enforcement agencies are responding to an active shooting scene where several people have been injured near a warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, according to reports.

The shooting happened at the KDC/One cosmetics building in New Albany at around 10.30pm (local time), NBC4 reported.

The police said the scene was still very active and there is still a threat at the location. "The suspect or suspects are unknown at this time," the New Albany police said as they urged residents to avoid the area.

This incident comes less than 24 hours after one person was shot dead in Hamilton during the early hours of Tuesday. Hamilton police said they were alerted of shots being fired on Clovernook Drive at around 5.45am (local).

The shooting took place following an "altercation" between two people that ended with one person being killed, the police added.

