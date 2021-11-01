Shooting reported near New Hampshire supermarket
‘Suspect is now in custody. There is no longer a public threat,’ says the Hampton Police Department
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting near a supermarket in Seabrook, New Hampshire, reports say.
According to Patch, two people were shot, one of them fatally, before police arrested a suspect.
“Suspect is now in custody,” the Hampton Police Department tweeted on Monday. “There is no longer a public threat. Please continue to avoid the area as we work to make the scene secure.”
Earlier that morning, the department had said a shooting investigation was underway on Lafayette Road, “in the area of the south Market Basket.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow