At least one person is in custody after a school shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to police.

“At this point, it appears students may be involved,” in the shooting at Washington Middle School, Monica Armenta, with Albuquerque Public Schools, told KOAT.

One person has been taken to the hospital and there is no threat to the public at this time, according to officials. It is unknown whether the person taken to the hospital was a student.

The shooting took place on school property but not within the school itself, according to officials.

Albuquerque Public Schools asked that parents picked up their children as soon as possible.

The Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Public Schools Police are conducting an ongoing investigation in to the shooting. School officials said they were still in the process of contacting children’s parents.

“Students are being exit-ed from the classrooms as [parents] arrive,” Ms Armenta added. “At this moment there is no danger inside the school. We simply want to make sure we can get all of the students and staff out of the school for the rest of the day.”

She continued: “Until we’re able to figure out exactly who’s involved and who needs to be contacted, we’d be irresponsible releasing more information.”