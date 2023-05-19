Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage gunman who authorities say killed three elderly women in New Mexico screamed “come kill me” at onrushing police officers moments before he was shot dead, video shows.

The Farmington Police Department released chilling bodycam and doorbell camera footage as 18-year-old Beau Wilson exchanges gunfire with officers during Monday’s deadly rampage.

“He is yelling on the Ring footage, ‘Come kill me,’” police chief Steve Hebbe told a media briefing on Thursday.

Three women were killed, including a mother and daughter, and six others wounded as Wilson fired indiscriminately at cars and houses, police say.

Footage from a Ring doorbell camera shows the vehicle of 79-year-old victim Shirley Voita rolling down the street with the driver’s door open.

Mr Hebbe said that Voita, a retired school nurser, had already been shot, and fallen out of the car. She later died in hospital.

Video from the same camera then shows a minivan carrying Gwendolyn Schofield, 98, and her 73-year-old daughter Melody Ivie come to a stop.

Mr Hebbe said authorities believe the pair were trying to help Voita when the gunman opened fire on their vehicle, killing both of them.

Retired school nurse Shirley Voita, 79, was shot and killed by a gunman in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday. (Farmington Police Department)

Other vehicles are seen reversing at speed as the gunfire continues.

The police chief said Wilson, wearing a bulletproof vest, had started firing an AR-15-style assault weapon from the yard of the home where he lived with his father.

He fired at least 141 rounds from his porch, before discarding the rifle and bulletproof vest and walking through the neighborhood firing randomly with two pistols at passing cars and houses.

Melody Ivie, a mother of 8 and preschool teacher, was killed along with her mother Gwendolyn Schofield (Family handout)

Bodycam footage shows responding officers coming under fire. An officer identified as Farmington police Sergeant Rachel Discenza is seen walking towards the gunman before being shot and falling to the ground.

Another officer provides a tourniquet for her wounds.

Separate bodycam footage shows an officer directing police towards Wilson’s position, before the fatal confrontation in which he is shot dead outside of a church.

“He’s making a stand, he has opportunities to run off, he does not use those opportunities,” Mr Hebbe said.

“So yes it’s my belief that ultimately in his head, he has made the decision that he is going to stand and fight it out until he is killed.”

Gwendolyn Schofield, 98, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday (Family handout)

The high school senior had legally purchased the assault rifle in November, one month after he turned 18, Mr Hebbe told reporters.

Authorities say the two handguns were legally purchased by a family member, and are investigating how Wilson obtained them.

Ten more guns and 1,400 rounds of ammunition were found in the home, police said.

On Thursday, police revealed that Wilson had left a cryptic note in his pocket which read “if your reading this im the end of the chapter.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 227 mass shootings in 2023.