Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A gunman shot dead three people before he was killed during a confrontation with police in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday, authorities say.

Two police officers are in hospital after being wounded during the shootout, and there may be further civilian casualties, the Farmington Police Department said in a statement.

The identities of the victims and the gunman, and the location of the shootings, has not yet been confirmed.

Police have asked the public to avoid the Dustin Avenue area between Ute Street and Apache Street as they continue to investigate.

The two officers, from the Farmington Police Department and New Mexico State Police, are in a stable condition at the San Juan Regional Medical Center police said.

Officers from the Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State Police are investigating the “active shooter” incident.

A large police presence in Farmington, New Mexico, where at least four people, including a gunman, were killed on Monday (Twitter / Larry Jacquez)

“At this time, the details we have are that multiple officers from the Farmington Police Department were involved in an officer involved shooting,” Farmington Police Department said in a statement.

“One suspect was confronted and killed on scene. The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time.

“Two officers were shot, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police, both currently at San Juan Regional Medical Center being treated for their injuries and in stable condition.

“There are multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased.”

Local resident Larry Jacquez posted a video to his Facebook page showing a large police presence on an unidentified Farmington street.

Unconfirmed reports from a 911 dispatch audio stated the shooting took place in front of a church and that at least 50 rounds were fired, according to a NewsNation reporter.