New Mexico police are working to determine if 20 human skulls could be tied to missing persons cases in the state.

Deputies with the Lea County Sheriff’s Office made the grim discovery on Saturday in Jan, a city of about 2,000 that borders Texas. A call from a concerned resident on November 5 led officials to the human remains. The caller said he had an “unsettling encounter” with a man he was giving a ride to.

The man, who was named by LCSO in a statement as Cecil Villanueva, disposed of what appeared to be human remains outside the vehicle and allegedly made alarming statements. Deputies later found human bone fragments near where the man was said to have disposed of the remains.

Deputies then went to a residence where the man was said to have been staying. There, police found additional pieces of bone that included pieces of a skull and jawbone.

The 10 to 20 human skulls were found during a second search of the property. The remains were transported to the Office of Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for analysis and potential identification, according to KRQE.

Officials are hoping the evidence will give them answers about the disappearance of Angela McManes, 43, who was last seen on May 14, 2019. Her last known residence was near the property under investigation, according to the outlet.

“Authorities are working diligently to determine the connection between the remains and McManes, as well as other possible victims,” added LCSO.

DNA analysis could confirm some of the remains belong to McManes and other possible victims. No formal charges have been filed in the case yet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at 575-396-3611 or Lea County Crimestoppers at 575-393-8005.