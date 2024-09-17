Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Suspect charged after murdered woman found under wharf in French Quarter of New Orleans

Courtney Cantrell, 35, was taken into custody on tribal lands in Montana on September 16

Michelle Del Rey
Wednesday 18 September 2024 00:26
Courtney Cantrell has been accused of killing a woman in New Orleans last month
Courtney Cantrell has been accused of killing a woman in New Orleans last month (NOPD)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

A Montana man has been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in the historic and popular French Quarter neighborhood of New Orleans.

Police found Patricia Fitzgerald’s body under a wharf near the Louisiana city’s most famous location last month, according to 4WWL.

Courtney Cantrell, 35, was taken into custody in Poplar, Montana, on September 16 where he had allegedly been hiding, nearly 2,000 miles away from the scene of the crime.

Cantrell is currently being held by the Fort Peck Tribal Police, according to officials.

Police had previously identified the man as a potential person of interest in the case. It’s thought that he was the last person seen with Fitzgerald, who suffered head injuries and a bite mark on her abdomen.

Fitzgerald, 44, was found strangled to death under the Governor Nicholls Street Wharf in the French Quarter on August 19.

Officials will hold an extradition hearing to determine if the man should be brought back to Louisiana to face charges.

There have been 33 murders in 2024 so far, according to data released in April. Still, the city is currently seeing a 40 percent decrease in murder rates.

However, seven people have been killed in the city’s French Quarter this year, meaning that in that area murder rates are rising, hitting a 17-year high.

Out of the seven murders, police perceive at least four victims to be innocent, a spokesperson told NOLA.com.

The neighborhood is under heavy surveillance, raising questions about how criminals are able to get away with crimes there.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in