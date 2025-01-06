The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A terror attack in New Orleans has left the city's mayor searching for expert security advice ahead of next month's Super Bowl.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told reporters over the weekend that she wanted to use a "tactical expert" to review the city's security capabilities prior to the Super Bowl LIX, which will be held at Caesars Superdome, Fox 8 reports.

“We are asking for a tactical expert to be in the city of New Orleans this week to go over all of our plans that have been put in place, by a unified command, that we’ve been working on this literally for months on end,” Cantrell said on Sunday at the city's FBI field office. “So, what we’re wanting to do is to ensure that, that boots on the ground, with that expert advice to determine whether or not these bollards are sufficient.”

Early on New Year's Day, a man identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove his truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in the city's historic French Quarter.

Fourteen people died in the attack. Jabbar was killed by police in a shoot-out at the scene.

The city's security has come under fire in the wake of the attack. Cantrell said in addition to hiring the security expert, the city was also installing new traffic-blocking bollards on Bourbon Street.

open image in gallery New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks to the media during a press conference on January 1 ( Getty Images )

Both the security analysis and the new bollards are expected to be complete prior to the Super Bowl.

However, a report from NOLA.com cast doubt on the efficacy of the bollards. A pair of security experts who spoke to the outlet suggested the bollards the city has chosen are not rated to stop a truck like the one used in the New Year's Day attack.

Cantrell called the bollard installation a work in progress, and addressed some of the concerns regarding their strength during the Sunday presser.

“We’re also asking if they’re not, we’re looking for, OK, how and what and where do they need to be placed,” she said. “So, this is a work in progress. And we’re committed to doing everything necessary to ensure public safety measures. Hardening. Hardening target areas in preparation not only for Super Bowl but for Mardi Gras as well.”

open image in gallery Flowers lie next to candles at a memorial for the victims of a deadly truck attack on New Year's Day ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Cantrell said that her security review would detail whether or not the bollards were strong enough to stop an attack.

“The thorough assessment that I’m asking for will determine, if in fact, there are they are strong enough. So, I can’t say with [assurance] that’s the case," she said. "But an expert will be able to do so and we’ll respond accordingly.”

Cantrell did not specify who she was tapping to review the city's security and did not reveal their credentials.