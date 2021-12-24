75-y​​ear-old woman shoved to the ground and robbed by two female suspects in NYC

Police are seeking information about the suspects still at large

Megan Sheets
Friday 24 December 2021 18:13
(NYPD Crimestoppers)

Police are hunting for two female suspects accused of robbing a 75-year-old woman and shoving her to the ground in New York City.

The attack unfolded at about 11.20pm on Tuesday outside an apartment building in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighbourhood.

Police said the suspects grabbed the victim and pushed her to the ground before stealing her $800 Gucci purse, bank cards, $10 in cash, iPhone and AirPods.

They were later seen on surveillance footage using one of the victim’s bank cards at a bodega on the Upper East Side.

Recommended

The suspects were still at large as of Thursday as police pleaded for the public’s help in identifying and locating them.

The victim, who has not been named, did not suffer any injuries in the assault, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in