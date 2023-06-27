Man charged with murder after firing crossbow that killed his infant daughter

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A New York man was charged with murder after allegedly shooting a crossbow at his wife and killing his three-week-old daughter who she was holding in her arms.

Patrick Proefriedt, 26, allegedly pulled the trigger after getting into an argument with his wife while she was holding their infant daughter at a home in Colesville, New York.

Investigators say that the broached crossbow bolt hit the infant, who they named as Eleanor Carey, in the upper torso before striking the woman in the chest.

Authorities allege that the suspect removed the bolt from the female and tried to stop her from calling 911, before he fled the scene in a pickup truck.

Broome County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the infant but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female victim was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

The suspect was eventually found in a wooded area a mile from the crime scene where his truck had become stuck in mud.

He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory,” said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl. I commend the quick and decisive action of our Law Enforcement division in responding to this tragedy and ensuring Mr Proefriedt did not escape justice.”

The suspect remains in custody awaiting arraignment. He has a history of domestic incidents with the adult victim, according to WBNG. There was also an active stay-away order of protection in place at the time of the incident.