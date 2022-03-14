Police offer $70,000 reward for gunman who shot five homeless people in New York and Washington DC

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Monday 14 March 2022 23:38
<p>A photo of the suspect released by the NYPD</p>

A photo of the suspect released by the NYPD

(New York Police Department)

Police in New York and Washington DC are now offering a $70,000 (£53,815) reward for information on the unidentified gunman who has shot five homeless people in the two cities.

The suspected serial killer has killed two people and injured three in a series of shootings apparently targeting unhoused people over the past two weeks.

On Monday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said it and its DC counterpart had upped the total reward, posting a photo of one suspect being sought.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

