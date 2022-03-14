Police in New York and Washington DC are now offering a $70,000 (£53,815) reward for information on the unidentified gunman who has shot five homeless people in the two cities.

The suspected serial killer has killed two people and injured three in a series of shootings apparently targeting unhoused people over the past two weeks.

On Monday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said it and its DC counterpart had upped the total reward, posting a photo of one suspect being sought.

This story is breaking and will be updated.