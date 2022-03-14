Police offer $70,000 reward for gunman who shot five homeless people in New York and Washington DC
Police in New York and Washington DC are now offering a $70,000 (£53,815) reward for information on the unidentified gunman who has shot five homeless people in the two cities.
The suspected serial killer has killed two people and injured three in a series of shootings apparently targeting unhoused people over the past two weeks.
On Monday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said it and its DC counterpart had upped the total reward, posting a photo of one suspect being sought.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.