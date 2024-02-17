FBI searches homes of two New York fire chiefs in corruption investigation

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FBI raided two high-ranking New York fire chiefs’ homes as part of a corruption investigation.

The investigation pertains to questions of whether the two men, Brian Cordasco and Anthony Saccavino, had been paid $100,000 as part of a scheme to expedite building inspections, according to the New York Times.

The two FDNY chiefs have reportedly not been accused of wrongdoing, and are not charged with any crimes. It is not clear if either has retained an attorney.

Their offices at the department’s Brooklyn headquarters were also searched and sealed off Thursday.

In a statement, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said both Mr Cordasco and Mr Saccavino had been “proactively” placed on modified duty.

“The F.D.N.Y.’s first priority is always keeping New Yorkers safe, and we expect every member of the department to act appropriately,” Ms Kavanagh said.

Thursday’s raids come amid an investigation into Mayor Eric Adams, who has been accused of working with FDNY officials to fast-track the building inspection process as favors to powerful real estate developers and political donors.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office told The Independent that the investigation into Mr Cordasco and Mr Saccavino was unrelated to Mr Adams.

“City Hall became aware of this operation when we were notified by FDNY yesterday morning,” the spokesperson Charles Lutvak, said. “The FDNY continues to cooperate with [the Department of Investigation], and there is no indication of any direct connection to anyone at City Hall.”