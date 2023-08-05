Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 17-year-old who police believe fatally stabbed a man dancing outside a gas station in Brooklyn has reportedly turned himself in to authorities.

The teenager is now in police custody, according to CNN.

Police believe the teen stabbed O'Shae Sibley, a man who was dancing and posing to a Beyonce song at a gas station with his friends on the day of the attack. A large group of men reportedly approached Mr Sibley and his friends and began hurling homophobic slurs at them.

The slurs and harassment eventually caused a confrontation, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Otis Pena, a witness, told police one of the men stabbed his friend, Mr Sibley, in the torso.

He died in the hospital.

Police are investigating whether or not the fatal stabbing was a hate crime.