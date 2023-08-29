Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two adults and two children have been found dead in an apartment on New York’s Upper West Side in what police say could be a murder-suicide.

The deceased are a man aged 41, a 40-year-old woman, a one-year-old boy and his three-year-old sibling. There were conflicting media reports over whether the three-year-old was a girl or a boy.

NBC News said the adults had suffered trauma wounds to their necks and that the children had sustained trauma injuries to their bodies. CBS New York said the four had suffered stab wounds.

A police spokesperson told NBC: “I’m not sure how those injuries were sustained. That is part of an ongoing investigation. It was possibly a murder-suicide, but that’s not been definitively determined yet.”

CBS said the man was the long-term super at the building, at 328 West 86th St.

The man’s father had reportedly been trying to contact him and, when he couldn’t get through by phone, went to his apartment. Looking through the peephole he apparently then saw his son’s wife bleeding to death and raised the alarm. The rest of the family were then discovered inside the apartment.