NYPD officer saves life of stabbing victim with potato chip bag and tape

A New York police officer save the life of a stabbing victim using an empty potato chip bag and a roll of tape.

NYPD Officer Ronald Kennedy’s quick-thinking action were caught on body cam and have been praised by department bosses.

The video footage shows the officer responding to a reported stabbing in Harlem on 7 July.

“Go get me a bag of potato chips right now,” the officer can be heard shouting in the video.

“Go in there and get me tape,” he then ordered a bystander.

The officer then laid the victim flat on the ground with the help of other people and used the bag and the tape to stem the bleeding.

Warning: Graphic body cam video footage

An ambulance quickly arrived and transported the victim to hospital.

“This is just one example of the heroic work that your NYPD officers do every day,” tweeted Chief Rodney Harrison.

Police arrested Eric Rodriguez, 38, and charged him with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of weapon, police said.

Rodriguez and the victim, whom police did not identify, had become involved in a dispute when the violence unfolded.

“According to the attending physician at Harlem Hospital, the actions of the officer saved the victim’s life,” read a note on the video tweeted by NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.