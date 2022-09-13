Robbery suspect killed by NYC subway train after fleeing police

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A robbery suspect was reportedly killed after he was allegedly fleeing police in New York and attempted to jump onto a moving subway but missed and fell between two cars, local news reported.

On Tuesday morning, a group of four suspects reportedly robbed a 46-year-old passenger at gunpoint on a train that was heading north close to the 174th Street station in the Bronx, less than a mile south of the Bronx Zoo.

After the suspected robbery was carried out as morning commuters began filing onto the trains, the four suspects then reportedly ran onto a No 5 train from the No 2, ABC 7 reported.

Police, who had at this point received a 911 call, then waited for the group at the 180th Street station, two stops away.

While the officers began attempting to arrest the four suspects, one of the men attempted to escape by jumping onto a moving train. The man, however, missed his target and found himself between two train cars before falling under them and getting run over, police said.

One of the other men at the scene was tasered while all the surviving suspects were taken into custody by officers, who are ages 16, 17 and 18.

The age and identity of the dead suspect has not been released by authorities.

The Independent has reached out to the NYPD for comment on the incident but did not hear back immediately.